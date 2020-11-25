How To Activate Vi Roaming In Delhi And NCR Area On BSNL Network How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is reportedly in talks with Vodafone-Idea for the Intra Circle 4G Roaming (ICR) pacts. However, in return Vi has demanded for 1,000 kilometers connectivity, especially two circles in Rajasthan.

This development comes soon after Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited announced its plans to provide its services in Delhi and Mumbai. At present, if anyone wants to get these ICR services, then you should follow all tips and tricks.

To activate Vodafone roaming services, you have to send an activation message to 53333. Also, a BSNL has to send ACT ROAM to 53333. Once it is done, you have to manually select the Vodafone and MTNL network; however, the national roaming call charge has to be paid by the company's customers.

Notably, incoming roaming calls on the BSNL are available at 45 paise per minute. It includes both prepaid and postpaid networks while outgoing calling will cost you 80 paise per minute; however, STD calls will cost you Rs. 1.15 per minute. Similarly, messages will be available at 25 paise and STD messages will cost you 38 paise per minute. In case you want to deactive these services, then you have to send a - 'DEACT ROAM' message on 53333.

BSNL Plans To Offer VoLTE Services To More Smartphones

Meanwhile, the telecom operator is planning to add more smartphones to the BSNL 4G VoLTE services. Under its revival scheme, the operator had a word with almost all leading brands for their upcoming and existing smartphones. The list includes OnePlus, VIVO, Motorola, OPPO, Lenovo, ASUS, Realme, Huawei, Honor, LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi said that BSNL 4G VoLte services are available on Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 3G, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi3, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Pro, and Redmi 3S.

