How To Activate Wi-Fi Calling Services On Airtel

Telecom operators are offering Wi-Fi calling services to their users. These services are specially designed for those who are facing network issues such as call drops. Similarly, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is offering the Wi-Fi calling benefit to their users. Notably, Wi-Fi calling allows users to call over an internet connection.

Airtel used the same services in 2019 and it was the first one who launched the services in the country. If you are still, you are looking for ways to activate the Wi-Fi calling on your devices and network, then go through this article.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Activate Wi-Fi Services On iOS devices

Step 1: Open the settings on your iPhone, then tap on the data and on the SIM card. You need to click on the SIM card and then, on the Wi-Fi calling segment.

Step 2: After that, you have to turn on the Wi-Fi calling feature and now you can use the network. It is worth noting that Wi-Fi calling services activation is quite simple and users can use the same services without any installing application. Besides, users are allowed to use the switch the calling between network and internet.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Activate Wi-Fi Services Android Devices

Steps 1: Similarly, to activate services on Android devices, users have to unlock the phone and open the setting option. Under the same section, you have to open the SIM card and mobile networks.

Step 2: Then, you have to go through the SIM card settings and tap on the SIM card. Now, you will get an option on the Wi-Fi calling the Android device. After that, you are allowed to use the services without any network issues.

Compatible Smartphones With Airtel Wi-Fi Services: Check Details

All 4G smartphones are compatible with the services. Still, Airtel has listed few brands on its websites like Apple, Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Infinix, itel, Gionee, Micromax, Poco, Vivo, IQOO, Huawei, and more. It is worth noting that these services are free. In fact, both Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are offering free services.

