Apple Foldable iPhone In Works, Could Launch In 2023: Analyst Kuo
Foldable smartphones have set the new benchmark when it comes to innovative designs with flagship performance. While Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei have established foldable phones with two-three generation devices. Joining the list is Apple, who according to famed analyst Kuo is working on a foldable iPhone, tipped to launch in 2023.
Apple Foldable iPhone Tipped
This isn't the first time we're hearing of a foldable iPhone. Previously, Apple had patented a couple of designs, giving us an idea of how the device might look. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared with MacRumors that the upcoming foldable iPhone could have anything between a 7.5-inch to 8-inch display.
However, a couple of previous reports suggested a slightly smaller display for the foldable iPhone - something on the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. On the other hand, Kuo insists the upcoming foldable iPhone display would be as large as the iPad Mini when folded out. This also means we could be having a hinge like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
If you're a fan of clamshell smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Motorola Razr, then you'd be disappointed! Even with all these details, it's still uncertain who would be developing and supplying the foldable displays for Apple. If rumors are to be believed, it could be either LG or Samsung, like always.
Apple Foldable iPhone: What To Expect
This said, Kuo notes the foldable iPhone has "not officially kicked off yet". There have been reports of a prototype, but nothing solid has surfaced online yet. If Kuo's report is to be believed, then it could really take us several more months to have a solid idea about the foldable iPhone.
On the other hand, companies like Samsung and Motorola have already released several foldable smartphones with upgrades in design and features. From the looks of it, Apple could be borrowing from these smartphones. At least, we can expect to see an elegant foldable iPhone free of bugs and glitches, and a smooth folding mechanism.
