Apple Likely To Launch Foldable iPhones In 2023

While we have seen some companies unveil foldable smartphones, the widespread adaption of the same is several years away from now. Well, the foldable smartphone technology is still in the nascent stages and only some brands such as Samsung, Motorola and Huawei are working on such models right now. Moreover, the existing foldable smartphones come at a cost for the same reason.

If we have to name one big brand that is missing in this space is Cupertino-based Apple. While we have seen several plans that Apple has for its upcoming offerings, one of the latest patent filings show that the company is all set to implement the technology involved in foldable smartphones.

Foldable iPhones Patent

As per a report by Taiwanese publication UDN, Apple is prepping two foldable iPhone prototypes. Going by the same, one will be an iPhone that can fold horizontally as seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 while the other will be an iPhone with a vertical fold as the Galaxy Flip and Moto Razr.

Notably, the foldable iPhone prototypes are not the complete phones but just the combination of a foldable frame and a flexible display. The report notes that have these prototypes of foldable iPhones have cleared the durability tests at the Foxconn facility.

Furthermore, the report goes on stating that one of the foldable iPhones is all set to mass production. The other one is likely to be scrapped somewhere in the future. Both the foldable iPhone prototypes are claimed to make use of Samsung's flexible OLED panels similar to the Galaxy Z Fold Z and Galaxy Z Flip.

What We Expect?

As of now, the foldable iPhones are in the early stages of development, hints the report. Eventually, we need to wait for further details to surface online to know more about what Apple has to rollout its sleeve to know about the same. The specs may depend on the prototype that gets selected.

The foldable iPhones might not see the light of day until late 2022. At the earliest, it looks like 2023 could be a more feasible year to witness the launch of such iphones. Until then, we need to wait for further reports regarding these upcoming models.

