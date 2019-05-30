Just In
Apple Foldable Phone Patent Approved — Bendable iPhone May Launch In 2021
Apple receives a new patent for foldable display new we can expect a bendable iPhone. All you need to know.
Apple is working on a foldable smartphone design since a long time, where other rivals companies like Samsung and Huawei have already introduced their smartphone Apple is still in its research and development. However, the company has finally managed to win a patent for a foldable display which can be used for its upcoming iPhones.
According to the report, back in January 2018, the application was filed along with a series of patents and after a year the company has received the patent. Just to recall, Apple has also filed patents for flexible display with touch sensors a few months back.
It was also reported that the company has filed a patent for display which opens like a book. Back in February this year, Apple submitted a blueprint for a bendable smartphone along with hinges.
Let's see what Apple is planning to bring to the table with its foldable design. Meanwhile, Huawei and Samsung have already showcased their foldable smartphones at MWC 2019. On the other hand, LG introduced an alternative to the foldable phone by launching a dual screen setup for its LG V50 ThinQ.
Apple is said to release its bendable smartphone by 2021 but it can also take longer than that because the foldable smartphone is still under beta and not that successful.
What do we think about Bendable smartphones
The bendable smartphone is one of the most interesting innovation by smartphone makers. From a small smartphone it converts to a big tablet, technology is evolving this the stereotype of rectangular shaped smartphones needs to break.
In the urge of breaking the stereotype, Samsung introduced its Galaxy Fold which was given to developers and influencers to promote the device. Later it was reported that the Galaxy Fold started facing display issues and also some units get broke during the use.
This clearly shows that foldable phones still need more research and development on it so that the end result will be good. Apple is taking its sweet time to deliver an error-free product and I think that a good choice.