How To Add Family Members And Friends To Airtel Thanks App For The Quick Recharge

Airtel is known for launching new strategies to woo new customers. Recently, the company has added two new channels on its Xstream box and now it has launched an offer, where users will add their family members on their Thanks account.

The newly launched feature will allow its users to recharge the phone number of their family members at any time. Under this new feature, the company allowed you to recharge all types of connections, including prepaid, postpaid, DTH, and broadband. Besides, the company will send you a reminder from the Thanks application.

How To Add Family Members On The Application

Step 1: Customers need to go and check the Airtel Thanks application.

Step 2: After that, customers need to find out the Quick recharge page of the Thanks application.

Step 3: Then, customers are allowed to add the number of that person.

Step 4: After selecting the number, users need to tap on the proceed button. Then, customers will receive the OTP to continue the services.

Once it is done, customers are allowed to recharge the number regularly, which means customers don't need to go anywhere to recharge their number. The app also allows you to check all the numbers from one page.

Furthermore, customers are getting 'View added account' option to view all the number that has been added on the profile. Besides, the screen allows you to check the current amount of balance along with the expiry date of the current plan. This facility will offer whole available information.

Notably, other companies like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Reliance Jio are also offering similar services. However, Airtel is providing several options with the newly launched service, such as checking balance, the validity of the plan, and recharge facility.

