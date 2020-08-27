ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel To Launch Xstream Broadband Services In 50 More Cities

    By
    |

    Airtel is all set to expand its broadband services as it is planning to offer internet in 50 more cities in the coming days. In fact, all cities are listed at the launching soon columns on the company's website. There is no tentative date and month announced for the launch.

    Airtel To Launch Xstream Broadband Services In 50 More Cities

     

    The latest development comes after Airtel shared its plans to increase the reach of its internet plans. The company has also announced the name of a few cities where it is planning to bring its services.

    Upcoming Circles Listed Under Airtel Xstream Services

    Notably, this time the company is planning to join hands with a local cable operator for the services and will charge Rs. 1,000 for the wiring. Let's talk about the circles where Airtel is likely to launch its broadband services, the list includes Ramnagara, Ramanathapuram, Ratnagiri, Rudraprayag, Saran, Satara, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar, Sivaganga, Solapur, Sonbhadra, TehriGharwal, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Tirupati, Udaipur, Udhampur, Uttarkashi, Viluppuram, Dhule, Dindori, Hosur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Jhunjhunu, Kaushambi, Kodagu, Latur, Mahendragarh, Mahrajganj, Mewat, Mirzapur, Muzzafarnagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Akola, Aligarh, Amravati, Ariyalur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Barwani, Bikaner, Chamrajnagar, Chamoli, Champawat, Chandauli, Chandrapur, Chikodi, Davanagere, and Dharamshala. Airtel has listed these cities come under the launching soon tag.

    Apart from bringing the internet in these cities, the telecom operator is planning to increase data tariffs up to Rs. 100 per GB. This means that all prepaid plans will become costlier in the coming days as it wants to increase its ARPU by Rs. 300 in the next one year.

    "We need a Rs 300 ARPU in which you will still have lower end at Rs 100 a month with decent amount of data. But if your consumption is largely around watching TV, movies, entertainment, and depriving other vital special services networks, then you need to pay for that," Bharti Airtel, Chairman recently said.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X