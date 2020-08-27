Just In
Airtel To Launch Xstream Broadband Services In 50 More Cities
Airtel is all set to expand its broadband services as it is planning to offer internet in 50 more cities in the coming days. In fact, all cities are listed at the launching soon columns on the company's website. There is no tentative date and month announced for the launch.
The latest development comes after Airtel shared its plans to increase the reach of its internet plans. The company has also announced the name of a few cities where it is planning to bring its services.
Upcoming Circles Listed Under Airtel Xstream Services
Notably, this time the company is planning to join hands with a local cable operator for the services and will charge Rs. 1,000 for the wiring. Let's talk about the circles where Airtel is likely to launch its broadband services, the list includes Ramnagara, Ramanathapuram, Ratnagiri, Rudraprayag, Saran, Satara, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar, Sivaganga, Solapur, Sonbhadra, TehriGharwal, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Tirupati, Udaipur, Udhampur, Uttarkashi, Viluppuram, Dhule, Dindori, Hosur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Jhunjhunu, Kaushambi, Kodagu, Latur, Mahendragarh, Mahrajganj, Mewat, Mirzapur, Muzzafarnagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Akola, Aligarh, Amravati, Ariyalur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Barwani, Bikaner, Chamrajnagar, Chamoli, Champawat, Chandauli, Chandrapur, Chikodi, Davanagere, and Dharamshala. Airtel has listed these cities come under the launching soon tag.
Apart from bringing the internet in these cities, the telecom operator is planning to increase data tariffs up to Rs. 100 per GB. This means that all prepaid plans will become costlier in the coming days as it wants to increase its ARPU by Rs. 300 in the next one year.
"We need a Rs 300 ARPU in which you will still have lower end at Rs 100 a month with decent amount of data. But if your consumption is largely around watching TV, movies, entertainment, and depriving other vital special services networks, then you need to pay for that," Bharti Airtel, Chairman recently said.
