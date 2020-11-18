How To Add New Channels In Tata Sky DTH How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced that it has joined hands with Curiosity Stream, which is a factual media company. Under this partnership, Tata Sky customers will get access to documentary films and all series via its smart set-top boxes and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Besides, the company allows you to watch content on #715 on the EPG.

In addition, this partnership will allow you to watch all popular titles and exclusive originals such as Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld, Age of Big Cats, Deep Ocean, and more. Notably, this Tata Sky set-top box offers access to several OTT apps like Curiosity Stream, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and ZEE5. It also includes access to three months of Amazon Prime without any extra cost.

Apart from joining hands with other brands to offer content, Tata Sky is offering more than 600 channels, including HD channels. The company also allows you to add new channels. However, to add new channels users need to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to go to the website tatasky.com/wps/portal. Then, you need to tap on the Select Pack option. After that, you have to enter your mobile number or subscriber ID.

Step 2: Then, you'll receive an OTP on your mobile number. Then, you need to enter that OTP and you'll see the new window. Now, you'll get two options like Balances and charges along with a button to recharge your account.

Step 3: Then, you'll see a box called Your Pack. After that, you have to click on the view all the channels that you are using. You need to click on that box and it will redirect you towards a page, where you can add or deactivate channels.

Step 4: To add on the pack from the existing list, you just need to uncheck the box and then tap on the select the proceed button. Then, again a next window will appear and it will show all the packs that you are not using now and you need to tap on the confirm button.

