How To Avail BSNL SIM Card Free Of Cost

After upgrading broadband plans, BSNL has come up with a new offer, where users will get a SIM card for free. This means users will get a new SIM without any cost. The development comes at that time when the telecom operator is planning to offer its services to MTNL users.

This is quite surprising as private telecom operators are charging for new SIM cards. Similarly, state-run telecom operator BSNL is charging Rs. 20 for new SIM cards. Under this promotional offer, BSNL is providing new SIM cards to all customers; however, to avail this offer user has to eligible for the offer. In addition, this offer is valid for just 15 days.

As a promotional offer, users will get a new SIM, but users need to makes the first recharge with Rs. 100, reports Telecomtalk. Notably, these services are available for all circles. To activate the BSNL SIM users need to follow these steps.

Step 1: First, you need to switch off your smartphone. Then, you need to insert BSNL SIM into your device.

Step 2: Then, you need to press the power button to switch on the smartphone and you have to wait for the BSNL network.

Step 3: Then, you have to dial 1507 or 123 to give your confirmation and select the language. After that, you will be redirected towards Tele-Verification and follow all the rules.

Step 4: Then, your SIM is activated and you can start using it for all calling and data purposes. Now, you can activate your SIM and you'll also receive messages from the telecom operator.

But still, if you have any issue, then, you can call the company's customer care number, which is 1800-180-1503. It is worth mentioning that the customer care service is available for 24 hours.

