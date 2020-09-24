How To Buy New Vodafone-Idea SIM Via MyVi Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has recently redesigned its brand and became Vi. It launched a new application, logo, and plans in order to woo new customers towards its brand. Besides, the company has announced five plans under its new identity to offer content from the Zee5 application.

In addition, the operator has launched new services, where it allows you to buy new Vi SIM cards. The company has made the procedure very easy along with contactless delivery to all new buyers, those wants to buy the new connection. The new SIM comes with a free subscription to Vi Movies and Zee5. However, if you are still looking for ways to buy new SIM cards online, then you should look for these tips and tricks.

Step 1: First, you need to check the MyVi.in application.

Step 2: Once it is done, you'll see the two options to buy the new SIM cards and buy VI postpaid SIM cards.

Step 3: Then, you'll see all prepaid and postpaid plans along with offers according to your selection.

Step 4: You have to choose the prepaid and postpaid plan from the given options, and then you have to write your personal details.

Step 5: You need to write your details like your name, email id, mobile number, and you have to enter pin code.

Step 6: After that, you have to give your confirmation that you want to buy a new connection or you are looking for upgradation.

Step 7: Then, you need to tap on the buy new connection option.

Step 8: After that, you need to choose the new phone number options. Then, you need to give your Sim delivery details, where you have to write your address.

