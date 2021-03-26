How To Change Airtel Broadband Plan Via App And Customers Care How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has revised its broadband plan to offer unlimited data to its existing and new users. Airtel Xstream has also launched a plan of Rs. 499 that offers 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calling benefits. Besides, Airtel is offering OTT benefits with other broadband plans. So, in case you are looking for more benefits or want to change your broadband plan you should follow these steps.

Method 1

How To Change Your Broadband Plan Via Customers Care

The company allows you to reach out to its customer care by calling 121 or 199 from your registered mobile number or landline number. Then, you can ask a customer care executive to change your broadband plan. Earlier, this was the only way to change your broadband services or plans.

Method 2

How To Change Airtel Broadband Plan Via Thanks Application

This is a much easier way to change the broadband plan. However, you have to download the application from the Play Store or App Store. After that, you need to sign in via your Airtel mobile number and OTP. Once it is done, you have to tap on the More and My Airtel section.

Now, you have to click on the Manage My Account section and tap on the broadband account. Then, select the My Plan section and you'll see the list of all broadband plans. After that, you can select the broadband plan that you are looking for. Once done, you will get a confirmation message from the company. Moreover, the Airtel Thanks application allows you to recharge your mobile number, pay the electricity bill, and check bills.

Airtel Expansion Plans For The Broadband Segment

The company is planning to add 1,000 cities in the coming months. The company announced this development after Reliance Jio shared similar plans. Furthermore, broadband players are getting Rs. 700 average revenue per user; however, Airtel wants to take it Rs. 1,700-1,800 from a single home. It is worth noting that Airtel is behind in terms of expanding its services in different regions as it is serving only 2.6 million users only, while JioFiber, which is new to this sector has managed to offer its services to more than 1.52 million users.

Best Mobiles in India