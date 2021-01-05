How To Check Airtel's Data Balance Through Self-Care Service And OTP How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is known for providing dozens of benefits to its customers in all 22 circles. The telecom operator is offering prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH services in the country. Besides, the company enables you to recharge your data balance via the My Airtel application, Self-Care Services, and USSD Code. In that case, if you are looking for ways to check the data balance by these three ways, then you have to follow these steps.

How To Check Airtel Data Balance Via USSD Codes

First, you need to dial *123# to check the balance along with validity. Additionally, the company allows you to dial *121# to check the net balance of 3G and 4G data. These codes will allow you to check the data balance along with validity. Besides, Airtel allows you to check data balance through these codes *121*1# or *121*9# or *121*2#.

In case, you are planning to check data balance via the company's Self-Care service, then you have to follow these steps. After that, you have to type your mobile number and log in via OTP that was sent on your mobile. Now, you are allowed to check the data balance along with the main balance through self-care services.

Secondly, in case you are planning to check balance through the My Airtel application. You need to download the app on your device. Then, you have to login through your registered mobile number. Once it is done, the company will enable you to check the balance, data balance, and plans validity on the application.

It is worth noting that if you are planning to check the balance on Apple phones. Then, you have to the App Store and download the application to check the balance via an application.

Best Mobiles in India