Excitel Vs Jio Fiber Vs Bharat Fiber Vs Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans That Are Priced Under Rs. 500

The broadband sector has benefitted a lot due to this ongoing pandemic. All broadband players have launched dozens of plans to offer data benefits at an affordable price. Similarly, broadband players like Jio Fiber, BSNL, and Airtel Xstream have launched a promotional offer along with increased data and FUP limits. In that way, we are listing all internet plans that come under Rs. 500.

Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500 Details

Excitel Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500

Let's start with Excitel internet plans, where you will get five plans. These five plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 424, Rs. 449, Rs. 471, and Rs. 499. These plans are offering 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed. These five plans are also offering Dual-band services.

Jio Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500

Jio Fiber has recently launched this plan, which comes under Rs. 399. This pack is offering 30 Mbps speed and unlimited calling. However, this pack is not providing any OTT app subscription.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500

The BSNL Bharat Fiber plan of Rs. 449 is offering 100GB of data per month. This plan is also providing 50 Mbps speed, however, it will be reduced to 2 Mbps once the given data ends.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500

Lastly, there is a plan for an Airtel Xstream, which is available at Rs. 499. Under this offer, users will get 40 Mbps speed along with Hungama Play, Ultra, Shemaroo Me, Eros Now, and Voot Basic. In addition, this plan is providing access to the Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy.

Excitel Vs Jio Fiber Vs Bharat Fiber Vs Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans Under Rs. 500: Which Is Better

After comparing all these plans, it seems Airtel plans are quite good as users are getting OTT subscriptions along with Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and several OTT applications.

