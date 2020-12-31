BSNL Increase Prices Of Rs. 186 And Rs. 199 Plans; Offering 250 Minutes For Calling For 28 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has become very active in the last two months. The company has recently launched and revised dozens of prepaid packs and special tariff vouchers. Similarly, the operator has revised prices of newly launched plans, and now those packs have become costlier.

The company has recently launched two affordable plans of Rs. 186 and Rs. 199. Earlier, these plans were known as PV 186 and PV 199; however, after the increasing the price of these packs were named PV 199 and PV 201. These packs are available at Rs. 199 and Rs. 201.

BSNL Revised Plans Details

Currently, revised Rs. 199 plan is now offering 250 minutes for calling, including in Delhi and Mumbai. It also ships 2GB of data and 100 messages per day for 28 days.

While Rs. 201 is offering 250 minutes for voice calls, 1GB of data, and 100 messages for 28 days. In addition, this pack is offering free personalized ring back tone, Cricket tone, and message alert without any extra cost.

BSNL Offering Free SIM Until January 31st, 2021

Apart from revising prices of plans, the telecom operator has announced that it is offering Free SIM until January 31st, 2021. However, to get this service, users have to pay Rs. 100 for the first recharge. The company has shared this information via the Tamil Nadu circle website, reports Only Tech. The report said that earlier that offer was available until the second week of November.

Meanwhile, BSNL has started offering its trial services in Mumbai, despite the fact that the MTNL license is active. However, the BSNL network is not that good and available only in Mumbai, which means Delhi users have to wait to get the network.

