Reliance Jio To Offer Free Calls On Other Networks From January 1, 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

As expected, Reliance Jio has announced that calls on the other networks will be free from tomorrow (January 1, 2021). This development comes after interconnect usage charges will become zero from Friday as per TRAI last year's order, which means that outgoing calls on other networks will be free.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," Reliance Jio said.

Reliance Jio also pointed out that they have made the promise and making the calls free on the other network. "Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio," it said.

Notably, last year, in September 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India extended the IUC regime until January 1, 2021. After that, Reliance Jio started charging 6 paise per minute for off-net calls. However, other private operators like Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) continue to provide free calls on the other networks.

Reliance Jio Plans: Happy New Year Plans 2021

Furthermore, Reliance Jio announced offers on existing prepaid plans. These plans include Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 199, and Rs. 555. The first plan of Rs. 129 is providing 2GB of data for 28 days. It also includes unlimited calling for the same duration. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 149, which ships 1GB of data per day along with free calls for 24 days. While Rs. 199 plan is offering 1.5GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 555, which is offering 1.5GB of data and unlimited calling on all networks.

Best Mobiles in India