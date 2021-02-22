How To Change Reliance Jio Physical SIM Into ESIM? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

ESim services have become very popular in the country as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi are offering similar services to their customers. Notably, eSIM is a virtual SIM in a smartphone, which allows users to use prepaid and postpaid services, without the presence of the physical SIM. Besides, the company allows you to download the eSIM on a device. However, if you are looking for ways that enable you to change the physical SIM into eSIM, then you should look for these steps.

Here's How To Change Reliance Jio Physical SIM Into eSIM

Reliance Jio users are also allowed to convert physical SIM into eSIM. To change the SIM, users have to send a message to the company from their mobile number to get it done. Additionally, users are allowed to transfer eSIM into the physical SIM. But, you need to check the list of smartphones that are compatible with Reliance Jio eSim services.

Here Is A List Of Smartphones That Are Compatible With Reliance Jio eSIM Services

The Samsung smartphones are Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Then, there are iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 92nd generation), iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Motorola Razr, Motorola Next GenRzr 5G, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3XL, Google Pixel 3A, Google Pixel 3A XL, Google Pixel 4A are compatible with Reliance Jio eSIM services.

How To Activate The Reliance Jio eSIM Connection?

To get the eSIM connections, users have to install the feature on their device. Then, all compatible devices will configure all the settings. In case, you remove the settings, then you have to visit the company's store; however, users have to give their photograph and other identity things to reactive the whole process.

Best Mobiles in India