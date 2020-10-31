How To Get eSIM Services From Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vi How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators now offer a technology called eSIM, which can replace physical SIM cards. The eSIM can be downloaded via a smartphone, which means you don't need to buy an extra SIM to use services. All private telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) allow their users to use this facility. However, users have to follow these steps to avail eSIM cards.

Steps To Get eSIM Services From Airtel

To avail eSIM services on Airtel, users first need to send a message to 121 by texting eSIM along with email ID. After that, you will get a message from 121 to confirm the whole process. Then, you need to click on the 1 button within 60 seconds and you have to say yes for confirming via call. Then, you'll get a QR code on your ID. Then, you have to scan it and it will be activated in two hours.

Steps To Get eSIM Services From Vi (Vodafone-Idea)

For getting eSIM services on Vi (Vodafone-Idea) network, users should have a postpaid connection. This means that only postpaid users can avail these services. To get the services, users need to go to the company's store and give the identity proof. Then, you have to give your device and fill the KYC. Once it is done, users will get access, however, there is a catch. These services are available in Goa, Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Steps To Get eSIM Services From Reliance Jio

Then, there is India's largest telecom players Reliance Jio, which allows you to access the services through some steps. Users need to go to Jio Store, Reliance Digital, and Jio Retailers to get the services. After completing all services users will get access to eSIM from the telecom operator.

