How To Check Airtel Mobile Number Via USSD Codes, Application, And More

Airtel has a very strong presence in all circles in the country. The operator has the largest active subscriber base, while Reliance Jio and Vi have 80.23 percent and 90.26 percent active base. In addition, Airtel is offering a stable 4G network, that's why people are choosing its services via Mobile Number Portability.

On the other hand, there are customers who are buying new SIMs, and remembering phone numbers is a bit difficult in the beginning. This might increase the problem at a time when you want to recharge your mobile number. However, there are some ways that enable you to check your number.

Method 1

Here Is How To Check Airtel Number Via Dialer Application

These are the most simple ways to check your number.

Step 1: You need to insert your SIM card and now you have to open the phone application.

Step 2: Now, you have to dial *282# and tap on the call option. Now, your mobile number will be flashed on your message box.

Method 2

How To Check Airtel Number Via USSD Codes

Step 1: Insert the new activated SIM on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now you have to dial *121*1#, or *121*9# to get the details.

Step 3: Then, you'll get a message from the company that will flash your number on the screen. In addition, the company allows you to dial a 121 or 198 to get the details.

Method 3

How To Check Your Airtel Mobile Number Thanks Application

Step 1: You need to go to the Play Store and start looking for the company's application. Now, you have to click on the download button and install the app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, you have to open the application and write your details.

Step 3: After that, you'll see your Airtel mobile number on the screen.

