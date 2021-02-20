How To Check Airtel Postpaid Bill Via Website, App, And USSD Codes How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Prepaid customers contribute 90 percent to the overall revenues of telecom operators, while postpaid connections are specially designed for the enterprises' segment as they work on the Use first and Pay later concept. The postpaid users are allowed to clear the bill after a month. Besides, Airtel allows its users to check the unbilled balance and check data. This facility will allow users to use the exact limit of the remaining balance. But still, if you are looking for ways to check the postpaid bill, then you have to follow these steps.

How To Check Airtel Postpaid Bill Via Website?

Step 1: Open the company's website on your smartphone or computer.

Step 2: Then, type your login details and after logging in you have to click on the postpaid bill section. Then, you can check your details.

How To Check Airtel Postpaid Bill Via Application?

Step 1: You have to download the company application on your smartphone. Now, you have to tap on the Manage Account section.

Step 2: Now you have to click on Bill & Plan section. Now you can view your usage along with your credit limit.

USSD Codes To Check Your Current Bill

To check the unbilled bill amount you have to send a message UNB to 121. For the outstanding amount, you need to message OT to 121. To check the last three payment details, you have to type PAY to 121.

To check the bill summary you have to write BILL and send it to 121, whereas to start and stop the services you need to send a message to 121. For the new bill plans, you have to type NBP and send it to 121. To get the duplicate bill of the last three months, you have to type SMS and type Dup Bill and send it to 121. To start the email bill subscription you have to send a message to 121.

Best Mobiles in India