    How to Check And Pay Traffic Challan Online

    By
    |

    Government of India recently introduced the e-challan and e-payment system in the Delhi-NCR region. The system allows you to pay fine for any traffic violations registered on your vehicle in a few simple steps. With the online challan system, you can save time and pay the fine as per your convenience.

    If you are a non-Delhi resident booked for a challan in Delhi for any traffic violation, you need not visit Delhi and can simply pay the challan online. The same is valid for other states where the e-challan system has been introduced by the Indian government.

    Having said that, if you have received an email or a text message requesting you to pay e-challan online, follow these simple steps to pay the fine online. It is worth mentioning that the below mentioned steps are valid for all states; however every state has a different website to help you get away with the traffic fines.

    Follow These Steps To Pay E-Challan Online

    1) First and foremost, check the status if any challan is pending on your car/vehicle by following this link.

    2) Enter your vehicle registration number or the received notice number on your email id/ phone number.

    3) In absence of any challan issued on your vehicle, the page will simply show- No Records Found.

    4) If there's a challan issued on your vehicle, it will show the notice number, vehicle number, date of offence, location, details and the amount to be paid.

    5) Click on 'Pay' button to pay the fine.

    6) You will be redirected to a payment gateway where you can choose the mode of payment.

    7) Choose Debit/Credit or Internet banking to complete the payment.

    You can also pay the challan via Paytm. Follow these steps to pay the traffic fine with Paytm

    1) Open Paytm app on your smartphone or visit Paytm.com

    2) Look for Challan under city Services in the app.

    3) Enter your city name.

    4) Enter the traffic challan number issued or your vehicle number.

    5) Choose your payment method. Here you can select debit/credit, net banking, or simply pay the fine from your Paytm balance.

    Delhi/NCR traffic police have installed new traffic signals and CCTV cameras to bring every inch of the city under surveillance. The cameras are recording every big and small traffic violation to ensure law and order on roads. Ensure that you are carrying all the required papers, wearing a seat belt and following the traffic rules everywhere you travel.

    smartphone paytm online internet car fine
    Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
