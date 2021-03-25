Just In
How To Check JioFi Device Balance Via MyJio App And Website
Reliance Jio-owned JioFi Wi-Fi device is a portable router that comes at affordable prices. The router uses the company's SIM to offer internet to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more products. The device is already available on the company's website and its retail stores.
The JioFi router can be configured via the Reliance Jio application and can connect to multiple devices at once. Also, the company allows you to check the balance of the device via the MyJio application and the company's website so that users can keep track of the balance. However, to check the balance of the JioFi device, users have to follow these steps.
Here Are Some Steps To Check The Data Balance Via MyJio Application
Step 1: You need to download the MyJio application. Now, you have to write your login details along with OTP, password, and ID.
Step 2: Then, you can see the balance on the top and in case it is nil, then you have to swipe on the right side to check your plan along with validity.
Step 3: After that, you have to tap on the My Plan section, the validity of the current plan, and your membership.
How To Check The Data Balance From Jio's Website
Step 1: You need to visit the Jio website and tap on the Sign IN option. Now, you have to log in to the account via OTP.
Step 2: Then, you'll see the balance and the plan validity. It also allows you have to tap on the My Plans section along with the expiry.
In case you are planning to change the password, then you need to follow these steps.
Here Are Some Steps To Change JioFi Password Via Website
Step 1: You need to connect your device with the JioFi hotspot. Then, open the browser i.e, http://jiofi.local.html or http://192.168.225.1.
Step 2: Now, you need to open the website and tap on the login option. After that, you need to enter your username, password, and fulfill other details. Then, tap on the network Wi-Fi > Configuration > Secure key. After that, you are allowed to change your password.
