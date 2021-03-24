Amazon Holi Edition Quiz: Win Asus Gaming Laptop, iPhone 12 Mini, And Much More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a slew of quiz contests on the occasion of Holi. The Amazon Holi Edition Quiz consists of a total of four contests - Spin & Win Asus Gaming Laptop, Funzone Jackpot Apple iPhone Mini, Answers & Win Canon DSLR camera, and one more Spin & Win (smartphone, Mixer Grinde, and so on). Here we are detailing all the quizzes and how to bag exciting prizes by spinning and answering one question.

Amazon Holi Edition Quiz Contests: Timing, How To Find It?

Both Spin & Win Asus Gaming Laptop and Funzone Jackpot Apple iPhone Mini will continue till March 30. On the other hand, the Answers & Win Canon DSLR camera will end on April 5. Follow these steps to find the Amazon Holi Edition Quiz on the app:

Step 1: Download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the 'Holi Edition Games' banner and click on each game to participate.

Spin & Win Asus Gaming Laptop And More

There are a total of five prizes under this contest including the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop, Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphone, chocolate gift box, Amazon Pay balance. You need to click on the ''pointer'' to spin the wheel and answer one question correctly.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Ans: 4

Funzone Jackpot Apple iPhone MiniAnd More

In Amazon Holi Edition Funzone Jackpot quiz, you will get a chance to win any one of these prizes such as the iPhone 12 Mini, Sony Bravia TV, Amazon Pay balance. For that, tap the lever to spin and the click on the 'claim your prize' to answer the question.

Question: Which character did Will Smith played in "The Pursuit of Happiness" movie?

Ans: Chris Gardner

Answers & Win Canon DSLR Camera

In this contest, participants need to answer five questions correctly based on Holi festival to win the Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera. One wrong answer will eliminate you to enter the prize pool. Below here we are listing all answers to the Canon DSLR Camera quiz contest:

1. The name of the festival of Holi, comes from mythology and is derived from Holika, the sister of which of these demons?

Ans. Both of these

2. Traditionally in this city, home to the Hawa Mahal, 'GulaalGotas' or 'Water Canon Bowls' are seen in the market. Which city?

Ans. jaipur

3. Which celebration was introduced by Rabindranath Tagore in Shantiniketan to recreate the magic of Holi? (to be held in March this year)

Ans. Basanta Utsav

4. The famous song 'Rang Barse' centred around Holi, is from which Amitabh Bachchan movie?

Ans. Silsila

5. "____ ke din dilkhiljaatehainRangonmein rang mil jaatehain" Fill in the blanks in this song from Sholay

Ans. Holi

Spin & Win Exciting Prizes

Lastly, the Amazon Holi Edition Spin & Win contest is giving you chance to win any one of these prizes -a Mixer Grinder, Vivo smartphones. Boat Bluetooth Speaker, Selfie Stick, Cello Primer Cookware set. In the same way, firstly, you have to spin and then answer one question correctly.

Question: Holi is celebrated as a festival of-

Ans: Colours

