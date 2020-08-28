Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9A India Launch Set For September 2: Expected Hardware And Features
-
- 4 hrs ago Realme 7, 7 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- 4 hrs ago Free Fire Game Download In Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Free Fire Game In Jio Phone?
- 4 hrs ago Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Order Starts Globally; To Be Available Starting September 2
Don't Miss
- News Clean drinking water to every household in Bihar by 2020: Nitish Kumar
- Movies Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra On Taking Pay Cut Due To COVID-19: It's Time To Uplift Each Other
- Sports Matic has retired from international football, Serbia director confirms
- Finance Check These Myths Before Applying for a Home Loan
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Models Pre-Bookings To Commence From September 1
- Lifestyle Muharram 2020: Date And Significance Of Day Of Ashura
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In September
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Jio TV App Download: How To Download And Install Jio TV App For Your Smart TV?
Reliance is known for offering the quality services whether it is telecom or entertainment. The Jio TV application is one of the leading platforms in the country that offers 688 channels, while Airtel Xstream is providing only 380 channels. Notably, JioTV comes with 158 HD channels, whereas Airtel is offering 64 HD channels.
Additionally, the company has signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. In this partnership, students can study from JioTV and JioSaavn's application. But, the Jio TV app is not an inbuilt app on smartphones or television, so you have to download it. In fact, installing process is very easy as you have to follow these steps.
How To Download JioTV App On Smart TV
Step 1: You have to open the Play Store on your television from the app section.
Step 2: Then, you need to look for JioTV application on the search box.
Step 3: After that, you have to install the APK.
Step 4: Once it is done, users need to open the JioTV application, and enter your ID along with a password.
Step 5: The app also allows you to log in with your Reliance Jio mobile number and then, users can watch all channels and live TV on the mobile application.
How To Install JioTV Application On Smart TV Via Pen Drive
Step 1: You have to download the link of Jio TV application.
Step 2: Then, you need to copy the APK to pen drive and insert it on the television.
Step 3: Now, you have to download the File Explorer application on your television.
Step 4: Then, you have to find the app on the folder and download the APK. After that, you have to install the Bluetooth mouse application.
Step 6: After that, you have to open the Jio TV application by writing your mobile, ID, and password.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228