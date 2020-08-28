Jio TV App Download: How To Download And Install Jio TV App For Your Smart TV? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance is known for offering the quality services whether it is telecom or entertainment. The Jio TV application is one of the leading platforms in the country that offers 688 channels, while Airtel Xstream is providing only 380 channels. Notably, JioTV comes with 158 HD channels, whereas Airtel is offering 64 HD channels.

Additionally, the company has signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. In this partnership, students can study from JioTV and JioSaavn's application. But, the Jio TV app is not an inbuilt app on smartphones or television, so you have to download it. In fact, installing process is very easy as you have to follow these steps.

How To Download JioTV App On Smart TV

Step 1: You have to open the Play Store on your television from the app section.

Step 2: Then, you need to look for JioTV application on the search box.

Step 3: After that, you have to install the APK.

Step 4: Once it is done, users need to open the JioTV application, and enter your ID along with a password.

Step 5: The app also allows you to log in with your Reliance Jio mobile number and then, users can watch all channels and live TV on the mobile application.

How To Install JioTV Application On Smart TV Via Pen Drive

Step 1: You have to download the link of Jio TV application.

Step 2: Then, you need to copy the APK to pen drive and insert it on the television.

Step 3: Now, you have to download the File Explorer application on your television.

Step 4: Then, you have to find the app on the folder and download the APK. After that, you have to install the Bluetooth mouse application.

Step 6: After that, you have to open the Jio TV application by writing your mobile, ID, and password.

Best Mobiles in India