How To Download And Use Jeevan Pramaan App

Most of the central and state government retired employees depend on the pension scheme. These retired employees have to provide their life certificates every November to banks, post offices, and other agencies, which distribute the pensions.

However, this time situation is completely different and that's why the government has launched a new procedure so that pensioners can produce their certificates and will continue to get their pensions. The government has brought a service called Digital Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan.

What Is Jeevan Pranam App?

Notably, the Digital Life Certificate allows pensioners to submit the form online, which they can share with the agencies that distribute pensions. This facility is available for all, including employees of government institutions, state, central government.

Besides, the government has asked all senior citizens and retired employees to use Jeevan Pramaan app on their phones. But, if you are still looking for ways to download this application, then look at these tips and tricks.

need to download the software from the website for the app. Then users need to provide their email ID and download the link for the application. The device should have a biometric scanner, fingerprint scanner, or iris scanner so that pensioners can complete the certification process. Currently, the app is available for computers and Android users.

Jeevan Pramaan App Registration Process

You need to open the app on the device to select the option. After that, you have to enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, pension payment order, Bank name along with the Bank account. You need to tap on the send option to generate the OTP. You have to tap on the submit button, then our details will be checked by Pramaan ID and UIDAI. You can also use the ID to log in to your account.

