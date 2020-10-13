Aadhaar PVC Card: What Is Aadhaar PVC Card? How To Order And Get Aadhaar PVC Card Online News oi-Vivek

Aadhaar is the one document that can be used across the country. An Indian citizen can get his unique Aadhaar number for free of cost, which will contain biometric details like fingerprints and iris scans.

As it works as ID proof, one can either use eAadhhar, mAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, or an Aadhaar card that will be available for free of cost. UIDAI has now come up with yet another type of Aadhaar called -- Aadhaar PVC card, which is now available for a nominal charge.

What Is Aadhaar PVC Card?

Aadhaar PVC card is a form of Aadhar. The details of the user will be printed on a plastic card with a hologram, confirming the authenticity of the Aadhaar PVC card.

To get a PVC Aadhaar card, which will be similar in dimensions to credit and debit cards, one has to pay a fee of Rs. 50. This charge includes both printing and delivery charges of the card. Users who have registered phone numbers and those who haven't registered can get an Aadhaar card using an alternative mobile number.

How To Order And Get Aadhaar PVC Card Online?

To Get your copy of the Aadhaar PVC card, one has to visit the UIDAI website and click on order Aadhaar reprint and then authenticate yourself using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and make a payment of 50. The payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Post payment, the website will generate an airway bill number, which is the tracking number, and can be used to track your Aadhaar PVC card. UIDAI claims that the printed Aadhaar PVC card will be handed over to the postal department within 5 working days. And the same will be delivered to the customer using speed post within the next few days.

Within the next few weeks, the Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered to your postal address. Do note that UIDAI will only ship the card to the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card, and it cannot be shipped to a different address.

Security Features of Aadhaar PVC CardAadhaar PVC card has several security features, including a 3D hologram, security QR code, micro text, ghost image, issue date, print date, guilloche pattern, and an embossed Aadhaar logo.

Should You Get An Aadhaar PVC Card?

As it costs just Rs. 50, it looks like a great deal, as carrying an Aadhaar card printed on a paper can get damaged in the long run, whereas the Aadhaar PVC card is likely to last longer. Do note that, one can only order an Aadhaar PVC card online, and there are no third-party websites that can provide an authentic Aadhaar PVC card with features like 3D hologram and a ghost image.

