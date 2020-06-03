How To Get 1000GB Extra Data From Airtel Xstream Broadband Services How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Reliance Jio has announced additional benefits on its broadband packs, and now Airtel has made a change in its offerings. Airtel has introduced a promotional offer, which offers you more data without any extra amount.

However, this benefit is different from JioFiber as this is available for only new users. This means existing users will not get the benefit. In fact, the new users will get free installation along with 15 percent off on long term plans.

Details Of Airtel Xstream Additional Data Offer

Under this newly launched offer, Airtel is offering 1000GB data free for sixth months with its broadband plan. Notably, the offer is live, and it will be there until June 7, 2020. But, this benefit is available in selected areas, such as Coimbatore, Cochin, Ernakulam, and Chennai. This benefit applies to Basic, Entertainment, and Premium packs.

If we talk about the plans, then Airtel Basic plans priced at Rs. 799, where you get 150GB at 100 Mbps speed, while the Entertainment pack gets you 200 Mbps speed along with 300GB data. Lastly, the Premium plan that ships 300 Mbps speed and 500GB data at Rs. 1,499.

Apart from the data benefits, these plans offer content from Airtel Xstream, Zee5, and Amazon Prime. The Airtel is offering unlimited data in two circles i.e. Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. But, still, if you want to buy the same benefits, then you have to spend an extra Rs. 299 every month.

How To Get Extra Data From Airtel Xstream Services

Step 1: First, you need to go and check Airtel's website.

Step 2: Then, you have to select the city where you want to get the service.

Step 3: After selecting the city, you have to select the plan.

Step4: Then, you have to give your personal details like your name, city, address, and number.

Step 5: It is done, and now the company will install the system at your place.

