Reliance Jio And Airtel Effect: Vodafone-Idea Launches Rs. 251 Data Voucher

It seems Rs. 251 plan is very popular amongst prepaid customers, as all private companies have launched the same value plan. Initially, Reliance Jio launched this plan, then Airtel has introduced the same plan, and now Vodafone-Idea has brought Rs. 251 plan.

The newly launched plan is offering 50GB data for 28 days. These data vouchers are specially designed to fulfill the needs of data as there's no calling and message benefit. This means you can opt for these vouchers when you are running out of data from your existing plans.

Apart from Rs. 251 data voucher, Vodafone-Idea is providing three more packs, that are priced at Rs. 16, Rs. 48, and Rs. 98, where you'll get 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data for one day, while Rs. 48 ships 3GB data for 28 days, and 12GB data for 28 days.

The newly launched voucher is only available in selected areas, such as Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, Kerala, Chennai, Gujarat, and Bihar, reports Telecomtalk. For the unaware, Vodafone has recently announced the launch of Rs. 29 value-added pack, which ships talk time worth Rs. 20 for 14 days. Besides, you have to pay 2.5 paise for per second for making outgoing calls.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Rs. 251 Packs: Details

Let's talk about Airtel Rs. 251 data voucher, where you get 50GB data until your base prepaid exist, while Reliance Jio pack is only valid for 30 days, and it offers 30GB data only.

Airtel is offering Rs. 98 voucher, where it is offering 12GB data for 28 days as against 6GB data earlier. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is providing two more 4G vouchers, which are priced at Rs. 151, and Rs. 201. These vouchers are available for 30 days, and it provides 30GB and 40GB of 4G data. There is no additional benefit with these vouchers.

