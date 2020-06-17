How To Get 740GB Data From Reliance Jio How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that Reliance Jio is charging for outgoing calls, it has more than 388 customers on its platform. In fact, the company has launched a new plan, where it is offering Disney+ Hotstar services with two plans and two data packs. So, in that case, we are listing all Reliance Jio prepaid plans that are offering 2GB data.

Reliance Jio Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, And Rs. 2,599 Prepaid Plans: Validity And Benefits

The first and the most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 249, where you get Jio to Jio unlimited calling, Jio to non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. It includes 100 messages of 56GB data for 28 days. It also ships access to the Jio application.

The second plan of Rs. 444 is offering 112GB data for 56 days. The plan is offering unlimited calling on the same network and 2,000 minutes for calling on other networks. It includes 100 messages along with a Jio application subscription.

The other plan is priced at Rs. 599, which ships 168GB data for 84 days. The plan includes unlimited calling on the same network along with 3,000 minutes calling on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, MTNL, and BSNL. Alongside this, users will get a complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

The fourth plan under this list is priced at Rs. 2,399, where Jio users will get 730GB data for one year, i.e 365 days. It includes free calling on the same network and 12,000 minutes. This includes free access to all Reliance Jio applications, such as JioNews, JioTV, and many more.

The last plan is available at Rs. 2,599, which ships 740GB data (2GB+10GB data). The plan is offering free calling on the same network along with 12,000 minutes for calling on other networks. Apart from that, Reliance Jio is providing a subscription to all Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCall, JioNews, JioCinema, and many more.

