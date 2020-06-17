ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone-Idea: Which Work From Home Pack You Should Opt?

    By
    |

    All private players have launched work from home plans to help their customers during the pandemic. Reliance Jio and Airtel earlier announced the plans, and now Vodafone-Idea has shared the launch of the same plans.

    Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone-Idea

     

    The telecom operator has announced the launch of work from home pack that is offering 50GB data in the country. This is the second time that the company has announced its plans. Earlier, it was launched in a few circles, such as Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Kerala. The company has now introduced this service in Karnataka, UP West, and Rajasthan. So, we will compare Rs. 251 plan as all operators have launched this pack.

    Here Is A Comparison Between All Work from Plans

    Vodafone Rs. 251 Work From Home Plan: Detail

    The newly launched work from home plan ships 50GB data for 28 days. The plan is priced at Rs. 251. However, this plan is available for a limited period, reports Telecomtalk. This plan is specially designed for offering data benefits. This means that Vodafone is not providing SMS and calling benefit with this plan.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 251 Work From Home Plan: Detail

    In May this year, Reliance Jio has introduced Rs. 251 data add-on pack, where you get 50GB data. Earlier, this plan was available until the prepaid plans exist. But now, this pack is valid for only 30 days. Apart from this pack, Jio has launched Rs. 151 and Rs. 201 work from home packs, where you get 30GB and 40GB data for only 30 days.

    Airtel Rs. 251 Work From Home Plan: Detail

    Airtel plan is somehow similar to Vodafone Rs. 251 work from home pack, which ships 50GB data to its users. And the best part of this plan that it exists until your prepaid plans last. This plan is also not offering any calling and message benefits. This will only solve your data needs. All three private players have launched this plan to cater to the needs of data as the consumption has been increased ever since the lockdown was introduced in the country.

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
