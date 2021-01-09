How To Get And Choose Fancy/VIP Numbers On Vi Network How To oi-Priyanka Dua

The fancy mobile numbers are quite famous among customers as they are allowed to choose numbers as per their convenience. Besides, all telecom operators also offer this facility to all prepaid and postpaid customers. However, telecom operators have to look or take out the new numbers.

Besides, apps like Olx and Quikr also ships mobile numbers VIP numbers. Notably, these allow you to avail yourself VIP and fancy numbers on personal preferences. However, to choose these numbers users have to follow some steps.

You need to go to the Vi (Vodafone-Idea) official website. You need to enter the pin code, the number, and the dedicated plan. Customers are now allowed to look for a directory, which will have all mobile numbers. However, these numbers are sometimes free or sometimes it will cost you between Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,500.

After that, users are allowed to choose a special number. You are allowed to choose the number, but you have to give your address and other details. Vi (Vodafone-Idea) users will receive the OTP on the dedicated number. Then, you need to submit the OTP to complete the whole procedure.

How To Find Lucky Number On Vi

According to the company, if any customer is looking for a lucky number is 4, then the addition of the number is close to 4. In case, any customer is looking for 1, 3, and 6 numbers, then the company will give you a fancy number, which will have all these digits.

Then, the company will give you a directory to choose the exact digits. The operator also said that in case, you are looking for number 13, then you have to choose the 4, which is (3+1). Then, the company will show you the exact numbers.

