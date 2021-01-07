Vi Migrating 3G Spectrum To 4G To Increase Indoor Coverage In Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua

After refarming 3G networks in Bengaluru, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has started the same procedure in Delhi & NCR by increasing 4G networks in the region. This development comes after the operator deploys 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band to offer high download and upload speed. It also offers good indoor connectivity and coverage.

"We have over 2400 ma-MIMO installations in Delhi & NCR, which is by far the highest by any operator in the region. Vodafone Idea has also deployed 2100+ small cells in Delhi & NCR for improving the experience in congested areas within the city such as Govindpuri, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, etc," Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Operations Director- Delhi & NCR, Vodafone Idea said.

In addition, the company has announced that it has deployed the largest AI-powered ma-MIMO deployments in the country. It has also installed 12000+ DSR in all key markets, which means it has doubled the capacities and speed, despite the internet consumption has been increased.

Furthermore, the telecom operator believes that its 4G infrastructure will enhance the migration. The telecom operator also said that to get the 4G network users you have a 4G handset along with a 4G SIM. Besides, users should have Vi GiGA net 4G on the devices.

Notably, Vi has lost 2.7 million customers in October, while its average revenue per user (ARPU) is lowest amongst Reliance Jio and Airtel and rose to Rs. 119 from Rs. 114 in Q1 of this financial year. However, the telecom operator wants to raise it to Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 in the coming months. It seems both Airtel and Vi are looking for ways to compete with Reliance Jio. In addition, both operators are receiving high data demand due to pandemic restrictions and people are working from home.

