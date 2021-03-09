How To Get Benefits From Airtel Rewards 123 Saving Account How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced the launch of new facilities for its Payment Bank users. The Airtel Rewards 123 saving bank account is available for those who want to open an account with a minimal cost of Rs. 299. However, the facility is available on the company's Thanks application and users have to create an account there. Airtel said that users who have a Bharosa bank account/normal bank account can open or upgrade to the new saving account. But still, users need to follow some steps to open the saving account.

Steps To Open The Airtel Rewards 123 Saving Bank Account

Step 1: Users need to check the Airtel Thanks application and tap on the banking option and click on the upgrade to Rewards 123.

Step 2: Then, users will see the View Profile card option and it is done. Now you are allowed to use all benefits of the Airtel Rewards 123 saving account.

List Of All Benefits Of Airtel Rewards123 Savings Account

After upgrading to Airtel Rewards 123 saving account, users will get an annual cashback of Rs. 960. Besides, the company said that if a user is loading Rs. 1000 via UPI, then they'll get one percent cashback, which means Rs. 10 every month. And, if any user will make a recharge of Rs. 225, then, he or she will get 30 cashback.

Things Users Should Know Before Availing The Airtel Rewards 123 Upgrade Offer

Airtel said that users should be active members of a normal or Bharosa saving account. Besides, the telecom operator highlighted that after making the payment, users will get all the benefits, and in case it doesn't happen, then they will get all money in three days. Lastly, Airtel pointed out that if any Bharosa saving account user is upgrading to the new services, then the benefits that are associated with the former account will not be transferred under the new segment.

