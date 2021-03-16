Just In
How To Get Disney+ Hotstar Premium With BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans
BSNL has been offering several affordable packs to its prepaid and postpaid customers. Similarly, its Bharat Fibre broadband plans start at Rs. 449, where it is offering 300 Mbps speed. This is again the most pocket-friendly internet pack, which ships 300 Mbps speed as Jio Fiber Rs. 399 pack is providing only 30 Mbps speed, whereas Airtel Xstream Fiber plan of Rs. 499 ships 40 Mbps speed. Besides, BSNL has announced that it is now providing a premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 plans without any extra cost.
Bharat Fibre Plan Of Rs. 999 And Rs. 1,499: Check Details
The first plan of Bharat Fibre of Rs. 999, ships 200 Mbps speed, Disney+ Hotstar, and 3.3TB data per month. This pack is also offering unlimited calling for one month; however, once the FUP ends the speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499, where users get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year, 24GB data, and 100 messages per month. The company also said that customers can get this plan via its website, third-party portals like Paytm, and PhonePe. Customers can also get this pack by sending PLAN BSNL 1499 to 123 from their number.
BSNL Bharat Fiber Vs JioFiber Vs Airtel XstreamFiber Plans
Notably, BSNL Bharat Fiber plans of Rs. 999 and Rs.1,499 are offering a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, whereas JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre plan ships only VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, JioFiber is providing similar benefits with Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. Similarly, Airtel Xstream Fiber users are getting Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 3,999. So, we suggest you to look at the BSNL Bharat Fiber plans.
How To Activate BSNL Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription
Step 1: You need to open the app on the mobile/smart television and tap on the login option.
Step 2: Type your mobile number that is registered with the company's FTTH account. Now, write the OTP and it is done.
Step 3: Tap on the My Account section and check the validity of the Disney+ Hotstar.
