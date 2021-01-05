BSNL Revises Bharat Fibre Promotional Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

After starting its operations in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL is extending the availability of Bharat Fibre plans for 90 days. Earlier, these plans were on a promotional basis, however, after receiving a good response the company has increased the validity. Notably, these plans are priced at Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. This development comes after the company lost 50,000 internet subscribers in October, as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data.

BSNL Revises Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans

If we talk about revised plans, then its first plan is available at Rs. 449, where you get 30 Mbps speed along with 2 Mbps after the FUP ends. It includes unlimited calling through BSNL landline services. It also has 3.3TB data for 30 days. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available for new users.

The second internet plan is priced at Rs. 799, which ships 100 Mbps speed, 3.3TB data, and 2 Mbps FUP speed. In addition, this plan is also providing unlimited calling to all networks. Coming to the Rs. 999 internet plan, where you get 200 Mbps speed along with 3.3 TB data. Furthermore, this pack is providing a free premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1, 499, which is offering 4TB data (4000GB data). Once the given data ends, the speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan is also providing unlimited calling to all networks in the country. Additionally, this pack is providing Disney+ Hotstar. However, this plan is available in selected areas for 90 days. Customers can avail of Bharat Fiber packs through the company's customer care and it also allows you to call on the toll-free number 1800 345 1500.

