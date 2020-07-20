ENGLISH

    How To Get E-SIM For iPhone 11 Series From Vodafone

    By
    |

    After launching its cellular services for Apple Watch, Vodafone has announced that it is now offering eSIM service to its postpaid users. The telecom operator has shared that its eSIM services on the Apple and Samsung devices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

    How To Get E-SIM For iPhone 11 Series From Vodafone

     

    This means that Vodafone customers in these areas or circles are not required to insert a physical SIM card to receive the calls, messages, and data usages. However, to avail these services, Apple users need to go through a process.

    How To Get e-SIM Services On Your Apple Phones

    Step 1: You need to write "eSIM email id", and message to 199. In case your email id is not registered, then you need to send a message to email id on the same number.

    Step 2: The company is will send you a message, and you need to reply on the same with ESIMY to confirm your request.

    Step 3: Once it is done, you'll get another message from the same number.

    Step 4: Then, you need to give your consent through a call, and after giving your consent, you will receive code from the company.

    Step 5: After that, you have to go to settings, and then you need to tap on mobile data, and then on add a data plan.

    Step 6: You need to scan the QR code through the mail.

    How To Get E-SIM Services If You Are A New Customer

    You need to visit the Vodafone store along with your id proof and photo to get the connection. Besides, you need to carry your smartphone, so that code can be generated easily. Furthermore, the company claims that newly launched services can be availed within two hours after scanning the code.

    Vodafone Is Offering E-SIM Services With These Smartphones

     

    1. 1 iPhone 11,
    2. 2 iPhone 11 Pro,
    3. 3 iPhone 11 Pro Max,
    4. 4 iPhone SE,
    5. 5 iPhone XS,
    6. 6 iPhone XS Max
    7. 7 iPhone XR
    8. 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
    9. 9 Samsung Galaxy Fold

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
