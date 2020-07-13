ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone-Idea To Stop Offering Priority Plans

    By
    |

    Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are offering several postpaid and prepaid plans in the country. The operators are providing dozens of benefits with their plans, but now the telecom regulator has asked to block two plans that offer premium services.

    TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone-Idea To Stop Offering Priority Plans

     

    TRAI has also asked both operators to give detail about their premium plans, where they are offering premium services to selected people. In fact, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has written a letter to both operators and asked about the measures they are taking for other users.

    "We have been consistently recognized by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency, and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness this is an ongoing effort at our end," the Airtel spokesperson was quoted by a news agency.

    Similarly, Vodafone-Idea said that the company has been recognized by a global agency for its services. Furthermore, the regulator wants operators to reply within seven days.

    Airtel Postpaid And Vodafone-Idea RedX Plan Details

    The development comes after Airtel announced that it upgraded network services for selected postpaid users. This means faster 4G speed for its Platinum services. Under this offer, Airtel is providing preferential facilities to all users who have Rs. 499 or above postpaid plans.

    In addition, Airtel announced that these customers will get priority services at all call centers and retails stores. All staff members will attend Platinum customers first. This means they don't have to wait.

    On the other hand, Vodafone Red X postpaid plan ships one year Netflix services, unlimited data, calling, seven days iRoam pack, and access to airport lounges (International and Domestic). It also includes ISD calls at discounted prices to 14 countries. Besides, this plan is offering Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Zee5 premium access, and 10 percent discounts on hotel booking and museum tickets. Priority help at customer care services along with deals on Samsung products and mobile insurance. The Vodafone Red X plan is priced at Rs. 1,099.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai airtel vodafone

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X