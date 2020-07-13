TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone-Idea To Stop Offering Priority Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are offering several postpaid and prepaid plans in the country. The operators are providing dozens of benefits with their plans, but now the telecom regulator has asked to block two plans that offer premium services.

TRAI has also asked both operators to give detail about their premium plans, where they are offering premium services to selected people. In fact, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has written a letter to both operators and asked about the measures they are taking for other users.

"We have been consistently recognized by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency, and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness this is an ongoing effort at our end," the Airtel spokesperson was quoted by a news agency.

Similarly, Vodafone-Idea said that the company has been recognized by a global agency for its services. Furthermore, the regulator wants operators to reply within seven days.

Airtel Postpaid And Vodafone-Idea RedX Plan Details

The development comes after Airtel announced that it upgraded network services for selected postpaid users. This means faster 4G speed for its Platinum services. Under this offer, Airtel is providing preferential facilities to all users who have Rs. 499 or above postpaid plans.

In addition, Airtel announced that these customers will get priority services at all call centers and retails stores. All staff members will attend Platinum customers first. This means they don't have to wait.

On the other hand, Vodafone Red X postpaid plan ships one year Netflix services, unlimited data, calling, seven days iRoam pack, and access to airport lounges (International and Domestic). It also includes ISD calls at discounted prices to 14 countries. Besides, this plan is offering Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Zee5 premium access, and 10 percent discounts on hotel booking and museum tickets. Priority help at customer care services along with deals on Samsung products and mobile insurance. The Vodafone Red X plan is priced at Rs. 1,099.

