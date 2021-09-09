How To Get Free Zee5 Access With Prepaid Plans, Flipkart Super Coins offer, Times Prime, And Paytm How To oi-Priyanka Dua

The Essel group-owned Zee5 content platform has become one of the most popular OTT players in the country. The service was launched in 2018 and its content is available in 12 languages. The users can access services on a smart television, Android, iOS, and web.

In addition, the content platform allows its users to access premium services, 2,800+ movies, 90 live TV, and 150+ web series. The first plan of premium services is priced at Rs. 299, where users can access services for only three months.

The second plan of Rs. 499 offers services for a year. But still, if users are looking for free services with telecom plans, then they have to follow these steps or options.

How To Get Zee5 Services For Free

The company allows you to avail an annual Zee5 Premium for free with telecom plans. In addition, you are allowed to access the services some other methods, such as Flipkart Super Coins, Times Prime, and Paytm First.

ZEE5 Subscription With Flipkart Super Coins offer, Times Prime, And Paytm

Under the Flipkart Super Coins offer, you are allowed to redeem coins and access the premium services of Zee5 for one month. But, in case, you are looking for one year, then you have to redeem 499 coins.

It is worth noting that Times Prime is providing several services, like Dining, travel, shopping, and more. However, the service is a bit costlier as it is priced at Rs. 799. Apart from Zee5 premium access, users will get SonyLIV premium services for six months, Gaana Plus access, three-month Grofers Smart Bachat Club access, and cult. fit for only 45 days.

Paytm First is also costlier than other services that are priced at Rs. 899, which will be available at Rs. 799. Under the same offer, you can avail SonyLIV Premium, Zomato Pro, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Gaana Plus, and more. Notably, Zee5 Premium services are available for one year.

Telecom Operator Plans That Offer Zee5 Premium Subscription

Let's start with Vodafone-Idea packs, where users can access Zee5 premium services. The services are available with seven Vi packs, which are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 449, Rs. 595, Rs. 699, Rs. 795, Rs. 1,197, and Rs. 2,399 respectively.

These packs offer Premium membership of Zee5. It includes data, calling, Binge all night, weekend data rollover facility, access to Vi Movies and TV. Furthermore, these packs are valid for 28, 56, 84, 180, and 365 days.

Some packs are providing double data benefit, whereas others offer data without any FUP limit. However, to activate Zee5 services, then users have to see these steps.

First recharge with a bundled pack and tap on the Activate Now option. Now, you have to enter the Vodafone-Idea number to get the OTP. Then, you have to click on the submit option and after the verification, services will be activated. Click on the Go to Zee5 option to open the application.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With Zee5 Premium Subscription

Airtel is providing the same services with Rs. 289 plan, where users unlimited calling, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 messages for 28 days.

Best Mobiles in India