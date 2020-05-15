How To Get Proper 4G Speed On Vodafone How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea is facing a tough time in the country. The operator is struggling in all segments, including networks and a good 4G data speed. The company has deployed massive MIMO in many parts of the country to increase the 4G speed; still, people are facing these issues.

The telecom operator has recently announced that it will deploy 1500 massive MIMO as it has seen a 30 percent increase in demand. But, if you are facing issues, then there are ways that allow you to fix the issue on your own like you can easily resolve the issues by changing settings.

How To Get Proper Internet Speed On Your Smartphone

Step 1: First, you need to open the mobile settings.

Step 2: Then, you need to click on 'Network & Internet' and open the mobile network menu.

Step 3: After that, you have to check the Access Point Names (APN) menu.

Step 4: You have to make a new APN, and then you have to click the APN.

Step 5: Then, you have to set the APN to the portal, and now it is done.

There are different settings for the iPhone, and for that, you have to follow these rules.

Step 1: First, you need to connect your phone with Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Then, you need to click on www.unlockit.co.nz.

Step 3: After that, you have to make APN, and then you have to install the profile.

Step 4: Once you install the profile, you will have to open the settings again, and then it is done.

Vodafone-Idea Launches Voice-Based Recharge Option

Meanwhile, the company has launched a voice-based recharge option in India. The operator is helping its customers so that they can maintain social distance during the lockdown. This app works via the company's newly launched application called Smart Connect retailer.

The application is already available in two languages, such as Hindi and English. The company will further add more languages in the coming days. At present, these services are available in green and orange areas as the government announced these parts are comparatively safe than red zones.

Best Mobiles in India