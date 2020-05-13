Government Might Not Auction 5G Airwaves This Year News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication is likely to sell only the 4G spectrum in the upcoming auction. This means that there will be no 5G airwaves auction in 2020. The new move by the government will help both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea as both are struggling to clear their dues.

The report claims that the ministry believes that there will be no bidders this year. Besides, there is no clarity that both Huawei and ZTE are allowed to deploy 5G technology in the country. It said the Cabinet will take a final call on the delay proposal.

"Discussions are on to hold the 5G auctions later as some of the telcos need to buy spectrum, but 5G may not be the priority now," sources close to the development was quoted by Economic Times.

The report states that Reliance Jio has not shared this on record but believes that the base pricing is too high. Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea said earlier that setting Rs. 492 crore per unit is very high, and they will not buy the spectrum due to high pricing.

Furthermore, the report said that both Ministry of Space and Defence are looking for premium 5G airwaves for their use. So, there is a big question on what part of the spectrum will be left for the telcos. In addition, Huawei's status is also a reason for the delay. "Lack of clarity on whether Huawei will be allowed to deploy 5G networks in India." sources added.

Reliance Jio Wants Government Permission For 5G Testing

After offering good 4G speed in the country, Reliance Jio has asked the government for the 5G testing, and surprisingly Reliance Jio is likely to use its own technology for the trials. This means the company has not partnered with any network gear maker for the trials, and it will use its technology.

The development comes after Jio shared that it is open partnerships of the 5G network. Notably, the company joined hands with Samsung for the 4G network. So, there are chances that Jio will again choose Samsung for the 5G network. However, the situation has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there might be a delay in the 5G trials.

