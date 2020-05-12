Huawei Y9s Vs Other Mid Range Smartphones

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced a new mid-range smartphone dubbed as the Huawei Y9s. The device has already gone official in the international market and is equipped with features like an FHD+ display, pop-up selfie camera module, and triple-rear camera setup.

But there are some other mid-range smartphones available in the market that rivals up well against the Huawei Y9s. Here is the list of devices that compete against the Y9s and are available for sale:

OPPO F15

MRP: Rs. 18,170

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo S1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 18,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

OPPO A9 2020

MRP: Rs. 17,390

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A70

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo V17

MRP: Rs. 21,570

Key Specs

