    Huawei Y9s Vs Other Mid Range Smartphones

    By
    |

    The smartphone industry has seen major growth in the past few years in India. Credit goes to the Chinese smartphone makers who have been flooding the mobile space with the feature-rich affordable smartphones. And ever since the government has announced a respite in the lockdown situation allowing the e-commerce websites to deliver products, pending smartphone launches and sales are resuming.

    Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced a new mid-range smartphone dubbed as the Huawei Y9s. The device has already gone official in the international market and is equipped with features like an FHD+ display, pop-up selfie camera module, and triple-rear camera setup.

    But there are some other mid-range smartphones available in the market that rivals up well against the Huawei Y9s. Here is the list of devices that compete against the Y9s and are available for sale:

    OPPO F15

    OPPO F15

    MRP: Rs. 18,170
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 18,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A9 2020
     

    OPPO A9 2020

    MRP: Rs. 17,390
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo V17

    Vivo V17

    MRP: Rs. 21,570
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage,
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP primary camera +
    • 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
