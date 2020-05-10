Just In
These Smartphones Received A Price Cut Recently In India
Smartphone sales are already facing a sluggish period in the country-wide lockdown. But now, as the government is relaxing the lockdown and smartphone sales are slowly opening up. To push the sales further, many brands are offering a price cut on their flagship devices.
This includes a price cut on OnePlus 7T Pro, iQoo 3, Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50, and the Vivo S1.
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus has slashed the price of its OnePlus 7T Pro by Rs. 6,000 in India. The new price of the device is now Rs. 47,999.
iQOO 3
Another brand that's cutting the price of the smartphone is iQOO. The iQOO 3 smartphone is now available for Rs. 34,990 with a price cut up to Rs. 4,000.
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung too is opening sales in the country and is offering a discount for a few of its models. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is now available for Rs. 13,199 for the base variant.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A50s also received a price cut of Rs. 2,471. Now, the base variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM paired with 128GB storage starts from Rs. 18,599.
Vivo S1
The Vivo S1 has got a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India and is now available for Rs. 16,990 for the base variant.
