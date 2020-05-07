Best Samsung 6GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

We all know how popular the budget segment is in India. Smartphone manufactures have flocked the market with some good budget smartphones. Samsung, the South Korean manufacturer has also bounced back in the budget segment with the launch of the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series.

In this article, we are compiling a list of Samsung smartphones that pack a 6GB RAM and can be bought under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70

MRP: Rs. 24,299

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 15,899

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6 Inch FHD+ Display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP + 8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Water And Dust Resistant

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

