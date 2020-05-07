Just In
- 1 hr ago Honor X10 Official Launch Set For May 20: Expected Hardware
-
- 1 hr ago Realme To Finally Launch Narzo Series Smartphones On May 11: How To Watch Live Stream
- 2 hrs ago Forza Street Mobile Version Goes Live For Android and iOS Devices
- 3 hrs ago Telecom Operators To Stop Offering Additional Benefits To Prepaid Users During Lockdown
Don't Miss
- News Vizag gas leak: What you should know about LG Chemical
- Lifestyle Beta-thalassemia: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatment and Prevention
- Movies Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quarantined After Her Cook Came In Contact With Coronavirus Patient!
- Automobiles Hyundai EMI Assurance Program Announced: Supports Working Individuals For Car Loan Repayments
- Finance SBI's Emergency Loan Scheme: Get Rs 5 Lakh In 45 Mins Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
- Sports Evander Holyfield to follow Mike Tyson in returning to the ring
- Travel Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In May
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Best Samsung 6GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
In the last few months, we have seen slow growth in smartphone sales. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak which called for an emergency lockdown situation across the globe has been the reason for delayed launches and sales. And now with some respite in the lockdown situation and the e-commerce deliveries resuming, you can now buy a new smartphone.
We all know how popular the budget segment is in India. Smartphone manufactures have flocked the market with some good budget smartphones. Samsung, the South Korean manufacturer has also bounced back in the budget segment with the launch of the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series.
In this article, we are compiling a list of Samsung smartphones that pack a 6GB RAM and can be bought under Rs. 20,000.
Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
MRP: Rs. 24,299
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 15,899
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery.
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ Display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water And Dust Resistant
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011