ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Samsung 6GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    In the last few months, we have seen slow growth in smartphone sales. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak which called for an emergency lockdown situation across the globe has been the reason for delayed launches and sales. And now with some respite in the lockdown situation and the e-commerce deliveries resuming, you can now buy a new smartphone.

    Best Samsung 6GB RAM Smartphones
     

    We all know how popular the budget segment is in India. Smartphone manufactures have flocked the market with some good budget smartphones. Samsung, the South Korean manufacturer has also bounced back in the budget segment with the launch of the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series.

    In this article, we are compiling a list of Samsung smartphones that pack a 6GB RAM and can be bought under Rs. 20,000.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M31 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M40
     

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    MRP: Rs. 24,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 15,899
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery.
    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    MRP: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch FHD+ Display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Water And Dust Resistant
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • 3500 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X