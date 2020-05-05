Just In
Buying Guide: Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In India In May 2020
Indian mid-range smartphone market in India is quite successful as the devices in this segment combine features that are at par with premium devices and carry an affordable pricing. The Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, etc. have been quite successful in this segment following which brands like Samsung have entered it to compete against rivals.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the latest smartphones from the brand. It features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro brings a great visual experience with a 90Hz ultra smooth display of 6.6 inches, a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the power button, a Snapdragon 720G SoC and a quad-camera setup among other highlights.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 4500mAh battery, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with liquid cooling technology for a smooth gaming experience and more.
Realme 6
Realme 6 has been launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a 4300mAh battery among other highlights.
Xiaomi Poco X2
Xiaomi Poco X2 has been launched with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 256GB of storage space, a 4500mAh battery, and more.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s features a long-lasting battery life of 6000mAh battery, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a notch at the top center, and a triple-camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31 has been launched with an Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a capacious 6000mAh battery that can last up to two days on moderate use.
Realme X2
Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary AI camera sensor, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and other notable highlights.
Infinix S5 Pro
Infinix S5 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50 bestows a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an octa-core processor, and a triple-camera setup at the rear among the other notable highlights.
Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM
Nokia 7.2 comes fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD display, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 5MP secondary sensor, 6GB RAM and a 3500mAh battery.
OPPO F15
OPPO F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a 4025mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A50s has been launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an Exynos 9611 SoC, and a 4000mAh battery.
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and a battery of 4035mAh capacity.
Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z1x bestows a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery with support for the company's proprietary fast-charging technology.
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70 adorns a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple-camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.
Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo S1 Pro bestows a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and more.
Vivo S1
Vivo S1 comes fitted with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 has been launched with an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, and a capacious 6000mAh battery.
OPPO A31 2020
OPPO A31 2020 adorns a 6.50-inch display with a HD resolution of 720p, a MediaTek processor, a 4230mAh battery, and other key aspects.
