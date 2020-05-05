Buying Guide: Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In India In May 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the latest smartphones from the brand. It features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro brings a great visual experience with a 90Hz ultra smooth display of 6.6 inches, a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the power button, a Snapdragon 720G SoC and a quad-camera setup among other highlights.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 4500mAh battery, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with liquid cooling technology for a smooth gaming experience and more.

Realme 6

Realme 6 has been launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a 4300mAh battery among other highlights.

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2 has been launched with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 256GB of storage space, a 4500mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a long-lasting battery life of 6000mAh battery, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a notch at the top center, and a triple-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 has been launched with an Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a capacious 6000mAh battery that can last up to two days on moderate use.

Realme X2

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary AI camera sensor, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and other notable highlights.

Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix S5 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 bestows a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an octa-core processor, and a triple-camera setup at the rear among the other notable highlights.

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM

Nokia 7.2 comes fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD display, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 5MP secondary sensor, 6GB RAM and a 3500mAh battery.

OPPO F15

OPPO F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a 4025mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s has been launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an Exynos 9611 SoC, and a 4000mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and a battery of 4035mAh capacity.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x bestows a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery with support for the company's proprietary fast-charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 adorns a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple-camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro bestows a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and more.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 comes fitted with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21 has been launched with an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, and a capacious 6000mAh battery.

OPPO A31 2020

OPPO A31 2020 adorns a 6.50-inch display with a HD resolution of 720p, a MediaTek processor, a 4230mAh battery, and other key aspects.