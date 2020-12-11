How To Install JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Device How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio internet services have become popular in a short span of time. The company added three lakh customers in September. Now, to lure more customers, Reliance Jio has brought a new device called the JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh. This announcement comes after the company launched new JioFi devices.

Notably, JioFiber broadband plans start from Rs. 399, where users get a JioFiber router. These bundled products can offer internet to several users; however, users have to install the router to get a fast speed.

How To Set Up JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Device

To set up the JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh device, users have to connect the device to the JioFiber with a LAN cable. Once it is done, users have to power the device and pair. After that, you are allowed to disconnect the JioExtender from the router and place the product to increase the coverage.

JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Device Price And Availability

The JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Device is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. The device can be purchased through the company website and will be delivered in three to five days.

JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Devices: Features And Specification

The JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh devices can be connected through ethernet connectivity. The device is expected to offer connectivity to all dark zones. In addition, the JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh Device can detect bandwidth and can manage traffic easily.

Furthermore, the device comes with 2.4GHz, 5GHz dual-band concurrent connectivity, and 110mm x 110mm x 32mm dimensions. It can offer a data rate up to 300 Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867 Mbps on the 5GHz band. The JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh device also has an RJ45 Ethernet port and also has a wired and wireless backhaul type. The device also comes with one manufacturer warranty along with six months' power adapter warranty.

Best Mobiles in India