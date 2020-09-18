Just In
- 13 min ago PUBG Lite Update: How To Download, Install PUBG 0.19.0 Update On Android Phone
-
- 39 min ago Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M01s Receive Price Cut In India
- 43 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Up To 60% Discount On Home Entertainment Devices
- 1 hr ago Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today
Don't Miss
- Movies Sunny Leone Shares Cryptic Post After Kangana's Tweet; Says ‘Catching Up On World Drama'
- News Sudarshan TV case: On terror funding allegation, SC seeks response from Zakat Foundation
- Lifestyle Mithila Palkar’s Saree And Nose Ring Look Absolutely Wowed Us; Take A Look
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Delivery Timeline Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- Sports IPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli to Lasith Malinga to Sunil Narine: Statistical Highlights of IPL
- Finance Sensex Ends The Day Lower, Banking Stocks Fall
- Education Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And PGAT Exams
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
How To Monitor Your Data On the Airtel Xstream Fiber App
Airtel is currently one of the most popular broadband brands, thanks to its vast list of plans. The internet service provider has recently updated its offering and come up with five new plans. These five plans are known as Unlimited, Premium, Entertainment, Ultra, and VIP.
These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999, respectively. The plans are offering unlimited local and STD calls. These broadband plans also offer 40Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed.
Besides, these plans are offering access to the Xstream app, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy course. Apart from these offerings, Airtel ships unlimited data (3.3TB data) with its broadband plan. However, once the given data ends, the speed will be reduced. So, in that case, users should know about their usage and leftover data.
Earlier, the data checking facility was available on the company's website, but now this feature is limited to the XstreamFiber application. But, to avail, these service users have to go through this procedure.
How To Check Data On The Airtel Xstream Application
Notably, the Airtel Xstream Fiber app allows you to check the data balance and it is available for iOS and Android users. In addition, you have to register yourself on the Xstream Fiber app.
Step 1: You need to download the app and enter your mobile number.
Step 2: Once you register your number, the company will send you an OTP, and then you have to enter that OTP to create the password.
Step 3: After that, the Airtel Xstream app allows you to log-in to your account and, then it will allow you to track your Wi-Fi connection.
Step 4: Once it is done, you have to tap on the Data Usage section and, then you will see your data usage and the remaining data.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,790
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999