How To Monitor Your Data On the Airtel Xstream Fiber App

Airtel is currently one of the most popular broadband brands, thanks to its vast list of plans. The internet service provider has recently updated its offering and come up with five new plans. These five plans are known as Unlimited, Premium, Entertainment, Ultra, and VIP.

These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999, respectively. The plans are offering unlimited local and STD calls. These broadband plans also offer 40Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed.

Besides, these plans are offering access to the Xstream app, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy course. Apart from these offerings, Airtel ships unlimited data (3.3TB data) with its broadband plan. However, once the given data ends, the speed will be reduced. So, in that case, users should know about their usage and leftover data.

Earlier, the data checking facility was available on the company's website, but now this feature is limited to the XstreamFiber application. But, to avail, these service users have to go through this procedure.

How To Check Data On The Airtel Xstream Application

Notably, the Airtel Xstream Fiber app allows you to check the data balance and it is available for iOS and Android users. In addition, you have to register yourself on the Xstream Fiber app.

Step 1: You need to download the app and enter your mobile number.

Step 2: Once you register your number, the company will send you an OTP, and then you have to enter that OTP to create the password.

Step 3: After that, the Airtel Xstream app allows you to log-in to your account and, then it will allow you to track your Wi-Fi connection.

Step 4: Once it is done, you have to tap on the Data Usage section and, then you will see your data usage and the remaining data.

