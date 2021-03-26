How To Pay BSNL Broadband Bill Via Paytm And MobiKwik How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is offering prepaid, postpaid, Wings app, and free hotspot services to its customers. Besides, the state-run telecom operator is offering broadband and landline services to its customers. Besides, the company allows its users to make their bill payments online via several methods. Notably, making payments online is the most convenient way to clear the bills. So, here are some steps that will allow you to clear the broadband bill online.

How To Make BSNL Broadband Bill Payment Online

Step 1: You need to open the bill payment page i.e, portal2.bsnl.in. Then, tap on the individual/ Bharat Fibre Bills.

Step 2: Now, you need to type the broadband and FTTH number, STD code without zero, your email id, and enter the Captcha code in the box. Tap on the submit button to get the details of the bill details and click on the Pay Now option.

Step 3: Click on the payment mode, enter the security code, and click on the payment option.

Step 4: Now, you have to write your bank card and UPI details to complete the process. It is done and you'll receive a confirmation message from the company along with Transaction ID after making or clearing the payment.

Here's How To Clear BSNL Broadband Bill Payment Via Paytm

Step 1: Open the app and click on the broadband and landline bill payment segment. Now, click on the BSNL section, write the account number along with the STD code without zero and click on the get bill option.

Step 2: Now, you have to enter the amount, pick the bill payment option. Then, you have to choose the method of payment i.e. Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or Paytm wallet.

It is worth noting that after making the payment, you'll get a message on the mobile and email ID. Additionally, Paytm allows you to get discounts and deals after making the payment.

Here's How To Make BSNL Broadband Plan Bill Through MobiKwik

Step 1: Select the broadband section under the recharge and the bill payments section on the app. Now, you have to click on the BSNL broadband, type mobile number, and account number.

Step 2: Click on the continue button and details of the bill will appear on the screen. Now, you have to choose the payment mode to make the payment mode.

