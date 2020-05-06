How To Port Your Mobile Number To Reliance Jio Amid Lockdown How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is very popular in terms of offering benefits with its prepaid plans, and now it has 388 million subscribers in the country. However, a new addition of subscribers has gone down due to the lockdown. But still, there is one way that allows you to change your number i.e mobile number portability (MNP). So, in that case, if you want to or wish to change your number via MNP, then you should follow these rules.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Port Your Number To Reliance Jio

Step 1: First, you need to write a PORT in capital letters along with your mobile number.

Step 2: Then, you need to send it to the USSD code 1900.

Step 3: After, a few minutes, you'll get a response that will have a unique porting code (UPC) along with an expiry date of the code.

Step 4: Then, you have to visit the Jio store or contact its customer care services, and you have to tell your UPC.

Step 5: After that, you have to submit all details like an alternate mobile number along with your photographs.

Step 6: Once it is done, the executive will give your new 4G SIM which will be activated in one or two hours.

On the other hand, you can also get Reliance Jio 4G SIM at your doorstep by following these steps

Steps 1: First, you need to visit the Reliance Jio website, and then you have to fill up your details.

Step 2: Then, you have to submit your Aadhaar card number to the executive when he comes at your doorstep for the further procedure.

Step 3: After that, you have to swipe your finger on the eKYC device, and then you need to submit your details, such as the Welcome offer code to get the SIM activated.

Once it is done, you will also get a message from Jio customer services. Besides, you can also check by calling 1977 from your new SIM. In addition, you will not get any network or message from the previous number.

