How To Purchase, Gift, And Sell DigiGold Via Airtel Thanks Application

Airtel has recently launched a new digital platform called DigiGold. The DigiGold has been launched for those users who want to invest in the Gold. The company has joined hands with digital gold provider SafeGold to launch this new digital platform.

Under this partnership, all Airtel Payments Bank saving account holders are allowed to invest 24K gold via the company's Thanks application. Besides, customers are allowed to gift DigiGold to their family and friends who have an account with the company's payment bank.

Besides, the company plans to bring Systematic Investment Plans so that customers can invest regularly in their Payment Bank. In addition, the company said that customers are allowed to secure Gold without additional cost. Also, customers are allowed to sell Gold via the company application.

Airtel also said that users are allowed to invest with one rupee in the payment bank. However, if you are looking for ways to use the DigiGold platform, then you need to go through some steps.

How To Purchase Digital Gold Via Airtel Thanks Application

You have to install the Airtel Thanks application. Now, you need to log in via your credentials. Tap on the banking option and the DigiGold option. Then, you have to click on the buy option or invest gold option. Now, you need to enter the amount and click on the buy option.

After that, you are allowed to pay via Airtel Payment Bank or net banking, and then, your locker will credit the Digital Gold. In addition, the company enables you to see the amount along with the transaction date and invoice.

To sell the DigiGold, then you need to follow these steps. Users are allowed to sell DigiGold after holding it for one day. However, to sell the Gold, you have to tap on the sell the Gold option and enter the exact amount. Now, tap on the sell option, then enter the amount along with the IFSC code and Bank name.

You have to enter the MPIN and click on the proceed option. Then, the amount will be credit in 24 to 48 hours once the account is verified.

To gift the DigiGold, then you need to tap on the Gift DigiGold option and it is done. The Airtel Payment Bank is quite active in terms of launching new benefits. In fact, the company is leading the Digital Payment platform in the country, which is why we believe it will continue to bring such offers to maintain its lead in the sector.

