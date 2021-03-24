How To Recharge BSNL Prepaid Number Via App, Website, And PayTM How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is offering its services in 20 circles and soon it is likely to add Delhi and Mumbai circles too. The telecom operator is offering prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and international calling services to more than 300 networks. Also, the telecom operator ships custom-made packages so that it can fulfill the needs of the customers. In fact, all packages are available at affordable rates, giving a tough fight to Reliance Jio packs. But, to recharge the prepaid packs, users should know all steps. We are listing down all steps that will help you to recharge your BSNL prepaid number.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Recharge BSNL Prepaid Number Via The Company's Application

Step 1: You need to login to the application first and tap on the recharge option, which will be displayed on the screen.

Step 2: Now, you need to enter your mobile number, name, and circle in the boxes that you'll see on the application.

Step 3: Tap on the number and, then click on the plan and write the amount on the box. Now, click on the continue button. After that, your number is recharged and you are allowed to make calls from your prepaid number.

Here's How You Can Recharge the BSNL number Via The Company's Website

Step 1: You need to visit the website and enter your mobile number details. Now, you have to confirm your mobile number, select circle, and state.

Step 2: Then, you have to enter your address, mobile number, and email address. Now, you need to enter the code for the verification process. Then, you have to click on the next recharge option to remember the whole information.

Step 3: Once it is done, you need to click on the submit button

Here's How To Recharge Your Prepaid Number Through PayTM

Step 1: Check the PayTM application and tap on the prepaid section.

Step 2: Now, you need to enter your mobile number in the box and select the telecom operator BSNL. Then, you need to select the circle and enter the exact amount.

Step 3: Tap on the proceed button and clear the payment.

Best Mobiles in India