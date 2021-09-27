Just In
How To Recharge Your Mobile Number From BSNL Selfcare App?
BSNL has announced a new app for its customers in the country. The telecom operator launched an app called the BSNL Selfcare, which is already available on the Play Store and App Store. BSNL Selfcare app is designed for users that are looking for one platform, which provides new mobile plans, plan validity, latest offers, account balance, more.
BSNL New Application Details
The postpaid customers will be benefitted from the newly launched application as the app allows them to clear bills easily. Besides, the Selfcare app of BSNL enables users to check data balance, available packages, total data usage, remaining data, existing tariff plans, and more.
Currently, the app is designed for mobile users of the company. In addition, the newly launched app enables you to control all services that have been offered by the company. However, to download the app, users have to follow these steps.
Users have to open the Play Store and App Store to download the video. Then, you have to choose your preferred language in which you want to access the App. Now, you have to write your mobile number and password. Secondly, the telecom operator allows you to access the app via OTP.
How To Create Account On BSNL Selfcare App
Step 1: Write your mobile number, name, email ID, and password that will have eight characters.
Step 2: Now, you have to confirm the password to create the account.
It is worth noting that the BSNL Selfcare app is completely free to all customers. However, customers need to have an active internet plan of the BSNL.
Services Available On The Application
It is important to note that postpaid customers will get view bills, pay a bill, download bill, data usage, and download payment receipt facilities. Similarly, prepaid users of the company will get view plan usage details, view plan, browse recharge plan, recharge prepaid plan, and download recharge receipt.
How to Recharge Your Number From Selfcare
To recharge your number via the BSNL Selfcare application. Now, click on the recharge option on the application. Tap on the plan you want to recharge your number. Click on the plan of the topup. Then, you have to click on the payment option to complete the whole process.
